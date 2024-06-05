HI Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $208,378.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.44 or 1.00024558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00012614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00111557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00003987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050651 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $195,942.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.