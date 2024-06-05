Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIBB

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.