Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Up 4.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 56,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 138,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of C$95.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Insider Activity at Highland Copper

In other Highland Copper news, Director David Buchanan Tennant acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 579,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

