Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 3.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.47. 2,735,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,743,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,147.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 712,224 shares of company stock worth $10,965,174. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $76,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

