Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Hologic worth $28,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2,257.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 214,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 205,844 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hologic by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 1,371,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,841. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

