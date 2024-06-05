Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

