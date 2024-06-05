HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.