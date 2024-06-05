HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 32,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 29,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 884.1% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

