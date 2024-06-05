Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 26th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Hub Group stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

