Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 26th

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
Hub Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Hub Group stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
