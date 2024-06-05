Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $46.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

HUBG opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

