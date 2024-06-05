Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $371.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.53.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.