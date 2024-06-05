Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.13. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

