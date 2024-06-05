Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $360.87 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.26 and a 200-day moving average of $365.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

