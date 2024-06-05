ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $25.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $26.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,325,373 shares traded.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 178.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 65,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.