ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $25.77

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $26.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1,325,373 shares traded.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The 2 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.