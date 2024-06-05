InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 109.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

InflaRx Stock Performance

IFRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,197. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

(Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.