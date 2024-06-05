Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Insider Sells £140,000 in Stock

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian White sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($179,372.20).

Ingenta Price Performance

LON:ING opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.60. Ingenta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.50).

Get Ingenta alerts:

Ingenta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ingenta’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

Further Reading

