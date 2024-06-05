Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 341,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,361 shares of company stock worth $4,515,876. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ingredion by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

