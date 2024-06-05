Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$520.00.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.13. 28,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.85. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.52.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of C$81.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

