Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick George Oliver acquired 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Patrick George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Patrick George Oliver purchased 100 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$520.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Patrick George Oliver acquired 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.95 per share, with a total value of C$22,015.00.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

BNE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.13. 28,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.85. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of C$81.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.5797101 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

