Insider Buying: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

IMG stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

