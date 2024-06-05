Insider Buying: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Director Lawrence Peter O’hagan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
IMG stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of C$456.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3658863 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
