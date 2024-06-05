Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,501.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UPST traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. 6,288,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,105. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Upstart by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

