Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

INSP stock opened at $148.43 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,081 shares of company stock worth $12,840,253 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.