IntegraFin Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IHP opened at GBX 354 ($4.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 366.50 ($4.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 287.48. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,236.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

IHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 390 ($5.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

