Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $55,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,476,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $18,025,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. 674,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,522. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

