Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Reduced by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,419 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $246,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $839,259,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 785,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

