Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 639,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,651,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.