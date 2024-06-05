Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) recently:

5/30/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/29/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2024 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 793,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,647. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 990,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 241,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

