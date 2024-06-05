Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 21,446 call options.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zscaler by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,135. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -342.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

