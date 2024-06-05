iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.16

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.16 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 124011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

