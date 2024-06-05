iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.77. 1,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

