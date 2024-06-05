iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.49

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 742683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

