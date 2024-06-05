iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $73.59. Approximately 6,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

