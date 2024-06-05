iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.76. Approximately 17,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

