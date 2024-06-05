iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.36

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.36 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 47905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

