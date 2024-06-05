iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. 2,832,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

