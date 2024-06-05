iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.23

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

