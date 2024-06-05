iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.33. Approximately 292,745 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 63,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 956,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,842,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 361,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 244,836 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,010,000 after purchasing an additional 238,550 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

