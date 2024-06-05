Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.