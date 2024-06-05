Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $78.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.2 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.