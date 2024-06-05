James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 127,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 54,065 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

