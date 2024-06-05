Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Shares of ILMN opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,285,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

