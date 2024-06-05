Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $275.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.45. 685,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.24 and its 200-day moving average is $341.21. Accenture has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $286,220,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

