John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

JHS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,040. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

