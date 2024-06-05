John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $15.75.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
