John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 18,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,174. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.