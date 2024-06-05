Joseph John Corso Sells 2,500 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph John Corso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $172,927.30.

nLIGHT Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LASR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 123,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Featured Stories

