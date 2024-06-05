JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) to Neutral

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

NYSE CAVA opened at $88.39 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 215.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

