JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $197.77 and last traded at $198.30. 1,660,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 9,147,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $566.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

