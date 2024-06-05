JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 69,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 66,076 shares.The stock last traded at $60.24 and had previously closed at $59.93.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $335,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

