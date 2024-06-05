JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.55

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.55 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 64178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.