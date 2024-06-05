JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Raised by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,863 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

